New Bunker Manager at Adani Bunkering

New hire is based in India. File Image / Pixabay

Adani Bunkering Pvt. Ltd. (Adani Bunkering) has added a new trader to its team, the supplier announced today.

Rishi Srivastava will serve as Bunker Manager, with the position effective May 18, 2018.

"Rishi Srivastava previously worked with Peninsula Petroleum DMCC & Chemoil Adani Pvt Ltd prior to beginning his work with Adani Bunkering," the company explained.

Commenting on the appointment, Adani Bunkering COO Rajendra Singh said: "Rishi's over 9 years of experience in bunker trading will reinforce Adani's bunker trading arm.

"In his new role, Rishi shall be responsible for strengthening Bunker sales in India and also at overseas ports. Rishi shall also be closely associated in expanding the company's physical bunkering operations at current & future Adani ports."

Contact details for Rishi Srivastava are as follows



Email: rishi.srivastava@adani.com

Skype: Rishisrivastava123

Mobile no: +91- 9899095039