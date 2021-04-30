Hapag-Lloyd Establishes New Bunker Desk in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lukas Gaus has been appointed head of fuel purchasing in Singapore. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd has set up a new bunker procurement desk in Singapore, taking on about half of its global fuel requirements.

The new desk was set up earlier this month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker this week.

"The bunker desk is responsible for all purchasing activities for Middle East, Singapore, Far East Asia and Russia, North and South America and handles about half of Hapag-Lloyd's annual global demand of 4.5 million mt," the representative said.

Lukas Gaus has been appointed head of fuel purchasing in Singapore, and is looking to hire more buyers to add to the existing team.

The firm is looking for candidates with experience either as bunker buyers or traders, the company representative said.

"Profound commercial knowledge in the Asian bunker fuel markets and high experience in shipping and bunker operations" would be welcome, the representative said.

As well as being one of the world's largest buyers of conventional bunker fuel with around 240 vessels in its fleet, Hapag-Lloyd will also increasingly be taking on alternative fuels in the coming years, such as LNG or biofuels.

For more information, contact KanglongJonathan.Lee@hlag.com.