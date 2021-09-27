Singapore: MPA Backs Carbon Accounting Initiative

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MPA CEO Quah Ley Hoon (top right). Image Credit MPA.

Three big players in Singapore's maritime sector have joined forces to promote carbon accounting among maritime firms.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Singapore Shipping Association, and the Global Compact Network Singapore have signed a memorandum of understanding to that effect.

Among the measures adopted under the memorandum are training courses on carbon reporting, and the offer of support and recognition for the work.

"Collective effort is key to helping the local maritime industry achieve their decarbonisation goals," the MPA's cheif executive, Quah Ley Hoon, said.

The one-day training courses will start in the first week of October. The MPA will co-fund fees for participating firms.