NYK Execs Talk up Plans for Ammonia as Bunker Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NYK: ammonia future. File Image / Pixabay

Demand for ammonia to fuel ships is set to rise significantly, top Japanese shipping executives have said.

NYK chief executive Toshi Nakamura outlined the firm's engagment with the alternative shipping fuel at the International Conference on Fuel Ammonia Nakamura held in Tokyo in October.

Nakamura highlighted his company's participation in the development of an ammonia-fuelled tugboat and an ammmonia-fuelled ammonia gas carrier. The company has approval in principle (AiP) for each vessel, Nakamura told the conference

NYK executive Tsutomu Yokoama represented the company at a second conference, Innovation for Cool Earth Forum.

Yokoyama, who is general manager of the Green Business Group at NYK, spoke on the challenge of getting to net-zero emissions by 2050. Yokoyama said that getting the AiP for the ammonia-fuelled gas carrier represented a big step forward in the company's plans.

The events formed part of the Japanese government-sponsored Tokyo GX week, with its focus on decarbonisation