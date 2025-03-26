Singapore's CSA Secures Key Deals for Electric Vessel Adoption

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CSA signs key deals to trial an electric supply boat and develop a marine charging network. Image Credit: Kuok Maritime Group

The Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA), led by Kuok Maritime Group (KMG), has signed two key letters of intent (LOIs) at Singapore Maritime Week 2025, advancing the country’s push for greener maritime logistics.

The first LOI, signed with seven major ship agencies, will see the electric supply vessel Voltai trialled for a “milk run” delivery model, consolidating multiple shipments to reduce emissions and costs, KMG said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Companies including GAC Singapore, Inchcape and Wilhelmsen will participate, with each trip expected to cut 0.5 mt of GHG emissions per arrival of a merchant ship to Singapore, potentially reducing 9,000 mt per month.

The second LOI focuses on developing a marine charging network, with partners like Jurong Port and SP Mobility supporting shore-based and mobile solar-powered charging solutions.

“This marks a fundamental shift in maritime logistics,” Tan Thai Yong, Chairperson of CSA and CEO of PaxOcean Group, said.

Singapore’s largest electric supply boat, Voltai, will be showcased at Marina South Pier on March 29, highlighting the nation’s commitment to green maritime innovation.