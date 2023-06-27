TotalEnergies Prepares for Methanol Bunkering in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with methanol specialists Green Marine Bunkering. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

French energy producer TotalEnergies is looking into the possibility of setting up green methanol bunker supply in Singapore.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with methanol specialists Green Marine Bunkering to carry out a joint development study on methanol as a marine fuel in Singapore, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

TotalEnergies currently produces 700 mt/year of methanol in Germany, and is seeking to increase its output.

"We are excited to join forces with Green Marine Bunkering for this joint initiative, to advance our development of methanol as a safe, efficient and scalable bunkering solution in Singapore," Louise Tricoire, vice president of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said in the statement.

"This joint study is in line with our goal to offer our customers a suite of alternative sustainable fuels that will support the shipping industry's decarbonization journey."