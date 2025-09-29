South Korea's First Bulk Carrier Methanol Bunkering Completed at Ulsan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The operation builds on Ulsan’s earlier methanol bunkering of container ships in 2023 and 2024. Image Credit: UPA

A bulk carrier has received green methanol at Ulsan Port, marking South Korea’s first such bunkering for the segment.

The NYK-chartered dual-fuel bulk carrier Green Future was supplied with the fuel in a ship-to-ship (STS) operation on Sunday, the Ulsan Port Authority (UPA) said in a statement on Monday.

The green methanol, produced by OCI Global, was delivered by Itochu Corporation at the OTK terminal.

Ulsan Port has previously carried out methanol bunkering operations for container ships in 2023 and 2024.

“With this success, Ulsan Port has expanded its bunkering track record from container ships to bulk carriers,” the port authority said.

“This bunkering operation is a milestone that demonstrates Ulsan Port’s capability to deliver commercial-scale green methanol bunkering,” Jae-young Byeon, President of UPA, said.