HD Hyundai Mipo Bags $168 Million Contract for Two LPG Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two dual-fuel LPG carriers will be delivered by July 2027.

South Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Mipo has won a shipbuilding contract worth KRW 230.6 billion ($168 million) for a pair of dual-fuel LPG carriers from an unknown shipping firm based in Europe.

The two 45,000 m3 capacity vessels are slated for delivery by July 2027, HD Hyundai Mipo said in a stock exchange filing.

They will feature dual-fuel LPG engines, making them capable of running on LPG and conventional marine fuels.

LPG remains a niche alternative bunker fuel, primarily used in gas carriers that typically use boil-off gas from their cargo as fuel.

According to classification society DNV, the global LPG-fuelled fleet currently consists of 126 vessels, with nearly all of them being gas carriers.