Biofuel Bunkered for the First Time in Thailand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BSRC claims growing interest in biofuel bunkers, especially from Japanese shipping firms. Image Credit: BSRC

Biofuel bunkering is gradually gaining momentum, expanding into new locations—now with Thailand joining the map as the latest supply location.

Thailand-based refinery Bangchak Sriracha Public Company (BSRC) supplied 470 mt of B24-VLSFO to NYK's vessel Iris Leader at Laem Chabang Port, marking the first biofuel bunkering operation in the country, it said in a statement on its website.

The ISCC-certified B24 biofuel blend was produced at Bangchak Sriracha Refinery and contained 24% used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME) blended with 76% VLSFO.

BSRC says that biofuel bunkers are already gaining interest from shipping firms, especially those from Japan.

Biofuel blends can be used in existing ships without requiring any modifications to engines or bunkering infrastructure, making them an ideal drop-in fuel.

"This milestone reinforces BSRC's position as a global leader in sustainable marine biofuel," BSRC said.