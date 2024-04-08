KPI OceanConnect Partners With Pavilion Fuels on Singapore LNG Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm arranged the recent supply of LNG bunkers from Pavilion Energy to the MSC Monica Christina at the Tuas Container Terminal. Image Credit: Pavilion Energy

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has facilitated its first simultaneous operation LNG bunkering in Singapore.

The firm arranged the recent supply of LNG bunkers from Pavilion Energy to the MSC Monica Christina at the Tuas Container Terminal, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"KPI OceanConnect is proud to work with industry leaders like Pavilion Energy and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company to accelerate the development of infrastructure and meet the increasing demand for sustainable marine energy solutions," the company said.

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.