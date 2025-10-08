HMS Bergbau Hires Senior Trader in South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire had previously worked for Cockett Group since March 2018. File Image / Pixabay

Commodities firm HMS Bergbau has hired a new senior bunker trader in South Korea.

Brian Oh joined the company as senior trader in South Korea as of this month, he said in a recent update to his LinkedIn profile.

Oh had previously worked for Cockett Group since March 2018.

He had earlier worked for OW Bunker from 2009 to 2014 and for LG International Corp from 2004 to 2008.

HMS Bergbau announced last month that it had expanded into global marine fuel and lubricants trading, completing its first transactions in the new segment.

Its new portfolio covers VLSFO, MGO and an expanding range of alternative marine fuels, including biofuels, LNG, LPG, ammonia and methanol.