Commodity Firm HMS Bergbau Enters Global Marine Fuel and Lubricants Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will concentrate on global markets, with an emphasis on Asia and South America. File Image / Pixabay

German commodities trading firm HMS Bergbau AG has expanded into global marine fuel and lubricants trading, completing its first transactions in the new segment.

The company said it has brought in an experienced team of bunker specialists, operating from key locations worldwide, with a focus on Asia and South America, it said in a press release on Thursday.

Its new portfolio covers VLSFO, MGO and an expanding range of alternative marine fuels, including biofuels, LNG, LPG, ammonia and methanol.

HMS will also provide round-the-clock operational and technical support, as well as bunker trading services at global ports, and customised supply solutions for both coastal and deep-sea vessels.

"The entry into marine fuel and lubricant trading is a significant step for HMS Bergbau AG," Dennis Schwindt, CEO of HMS Bergbau AG, said.

"We are combining our proven strength in global commodities trading with the excellent expertise of our new team.

"This positions us strongly in further dynamically growing and forward-looking market segments."

The move forms part of the company's diversification strategy, extending its activities beyond coal, ore, metals, and cementitious products.