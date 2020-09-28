Monjasa Sees Near 50% Bunker Volumes Growth in Southeast Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company saw the strongest sales growth in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels supplier Monjasa has seen almost 50% growth in bunker volumes in Southeast Asia so far this year, the company said Monday.

The company has gained 22% in customer numbers and close to 50% in volumes in the region so far this year, compared with the same period of 2019, Monjasa said in a LinkedIn post.

"Besides pricing, full visibility on sourcing and supply has a growing importance to our partners and we are pleased to see that our efforts are appreciated.

"We work across niche markets like Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea, but currently, the port of Singapore is where we see the most significant rise on the demand-side."

Monjasa supplied a total of 517,424 mt of bunkers in Southeast Asia last year.