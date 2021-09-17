Singapore's Raffles Bunkering to be Wound Up

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company was listed as Singapore's 42nd-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2014. File Image / Pixabay

Former Singapore bunker supplier Raffles Bunkering is to be wound up.

The decision was made at an extraordinary general meeting of the company on September 15, according to a notice published in Singapore's Government Gazette on Friday. Liew Khee Soon has been appointed as the firm's liquidator.

Any remaining creditors have until October 16 to contact the liquidator with evidence of their claims.

Raffles Bunkering was a part of the Raffles Shipping Group of Companies, and was registered as a physical supplier in Singapore in 2013.

The company was listed as Singapore's 42nd-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2014, out of a list of 63, before being removed from the list of registered suppliers in August 2015.