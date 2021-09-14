Testing Firm Maritec Opens Shanghai Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new facility is in Shanghai. File Image / Pixabay

Fuel testing firm Maritec has opened a new facility in Shanghai.

The company opened the new facility in June, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The new laboratory can handle 20-50 samples per day and offers the following tests, the firm said:

ISO 8217 test parameters (except H2s)

Asphaltene

Spot test

pH

The firm expects to add the capability do perform GCMS, P-Value and FAME content tests to its range of services soon, it said.

Maritec was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore. The company was acquired by Centre Testing International Group in June 2020 and integrated with the group's own marine services division.