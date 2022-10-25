Singapore: Vopak Eyes Expanding Alt Fuels Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alt fuels require infrastructure. Image Credit / S&B.

A Singapore terminal operator is looking to expand its capacity for storing ammonia, the company has said.

Dutch storage operator Vopak has earmarked its Banyan terminal in Singapore for potential development againt the backdrop of future demand from power generation and bunkering for the alternative fuel.

Banyan, which is an integrated oil, chemical and gas hybrid storage facility, currently operates refrigerated ammonia tank with a 10,000 cubic metre capacity.

"The expansion will add new storage capacity for ammonia to primarily support the power and maritime sectors," the company said.

"Vopak Singapore has recently completed the conceptual design of the planned expansion and has commenced the quantitative risk assessment study," it added.

Further development will hinge on a final investment decision