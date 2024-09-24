Pertamina International Shipping Puts Fleet Optimisation at Centre of Energy Transition Strategy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Indonesia: energy transition. File Image / Pixabay.

The arm of the Indonesian state energy firm, Pertamina, is to modernise its fleet, the company has said.

Pertamina International Shipping is to focus on achieving optimal operations from its vessels both owned and leased, according to its chief executive.

"We are planning to renew and modernise over 130 vessels within the next seven years," Yoki Firnandi said in comments made during a panel discussion at Gastech 2024 and included in a company statement.

In addition to optimisation, the shipping firm is working with the NYK group on carbon capture and storage and carbon capture utilisation and storage. Infrastructure projects on the horizon include green terminals, the statement said.