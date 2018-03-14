Construction Complete on First Scrubber-Equipped VLCC

The vessel also features a bunker saving rudder and propeller design. Image Credit: Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co

South Korea's Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. has completed the construction of what is said to be the first VLCC equipped with a scrubber.

The technology will allow the vessel to continue to burn otherwise noncompliant HSFO bunkers beyond 2020 when the new global 0.50% sulfur cap comes into force.

The vessel also features a bunker saving rudder and propeller design, local media reports.

This week Gibsons declared that scrubbers will continue to play a "minor role" for the tanker segment in the run up to January 1, 2020, while Wood Mackenzie says the lack of appetite for proactive measures on IMO2020 is industry-wide.