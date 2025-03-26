Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: CMA CGM Seeks Bunker Procurement Professional in Malaysia
Wednesday March 26, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker procurement. Image Credit: CMA CGM
French container line CMA CGM is seeking to hire a bunker procurement professional in Kuala Lumpur.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker procurement, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Set the bunkering strategy in conjunctional with all operational parameters, technical specificities of vessels and products available on the market
- Consult and communicate with the purchasing team on purchasing forecast, bunkering requirement by port, etc.
- Set up supply schedule / bunkering pre-nomination by geographical area
- Implement bunker plan for each vessel
- Collaborate with the regional/global bunker market purchasing team to book bunkers for vessels in assigned portfolio
- Coordinate bunkering operations from the order placed to final delivery, in liaison with the line, supplier, ship, agent and the bunker control team
- Implement documentary process for each vessel (i.e. mandatory quantity confirmation and order price, performance monitoring)
- Contribute to the development of dedicated IT tools (testing of new functions, brainstorming etc.)
- Contribute to new energy implementation projects
