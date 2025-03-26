BUNKER JOBS: CMA CGM Seeks Bunker Procurement Professional in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday March 26, 2025

French container line CMA CGM is seeking to hire a bunker procurement professional in Kuala Lumpur.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker procurement, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Set the bunkering strategy in conjunctional with all operational parameters, technical specificities of vessels and products available on the market
  • Consult and communicate with the purchasing team on purchasing forecast, bunkering requirement by port, etc.
  • Set up supply schedule / bunkering pre-nomination by geographical area
  • Implement bunker plan for each vessel
  • Collaborate with the regional/global bunker market purchasing team to book bunkers for vessels in assigned portfolio
  • Coordinate bunkering operations from the order placed to final delivery, in liaison with the line, supplier, ship, agent and the bunker control team
  • Implement documentary process for each vessel (i.e. mandatory quantity confirmation and order price, performance monitoring)
  • Contribute to the development of dedicated IT tools (testing of new functions, brainstorming etc.)
  • Contribute to new energy implementation projects

