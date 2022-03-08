Cruise Ship Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: detention. File Image / Pixabay.

The cruise ship, World Dream, has been detainted in the southeast shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore.

The move against the ship heralds from the collapse of Genting Hong Kong, which controls the asset.

That bankruptcy left bunker company Peninsula out of pocket over unpaid bunker bills.

The action against World Dream was bought by German ship finance house KfW Ipex bank which filed a mortgage claim against the ship, according to maritime news provider Tradewinds.

The ship completed its final voyage docking in its base port of Singapore last week.

According to ship database equasis, the cruise ship is managed by Malaysia-based Genting Cruise Lines and owned by Bermuda-based World Dream Ltd.