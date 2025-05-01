Cruise Ship Trials Biofuel for the First Time in Australia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A cruise ship was bunkered with B20 biofuel blend by Viva Energy. Image Credit: Viva Energy

Royal Caribbean Group’s cruise ship, Celebrity Edge, has bunkered a B20 marine biofuel blend as part of a trial at Port Jackson in Sydney, Australia.

Delivered by Australian energy firm Viva Energy, this marks the first time a commercial cruise ship has taken part in a biofuel trial in Australia, the firm said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The B20 biofuel delivered was made up of 80% marine distillate and 20% locally sourced used cooking oil (UCO).

“We are very pleased to conduct this trial with Royal Caribbean Group from our Sydney Harbour operations, a first-of-its-kind operation to deliver marine biofuel to a cruise ship in Australia," Richard Xin, General Manager Specialities, Marine & Defence at Viva Energy, said.

The firm says the biofuel delivered was ISCC certified, and the trial offered a valuable opportunity to assess its performance.

“While the supply of biofuel is not new internationally, this trial is a crucial step towards establishing lower-carbon marine fuels in Australia,” Xin added.