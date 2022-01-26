MGO Supply Launches at Hambantota

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 15,000 mt MGO shipment was delivered by the tanker Sunny Bay on Sunday. Image Credit: Hambantota International Port

The authorities at the Sri Lankan hub of Hambantota have launched MGO bunker supply.

Hambantota International Port has now received its first shipment of MGO, which it is storing at a new tank farm by its jetties, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The 15,000 mt MGO shipment was delivered by the tanker Sunny Bay on Sunday.

"With our Lloyds certified oil storage facility and state of the art testing capabilities, HIP has the overall capacity to add great value to customers," Johnson Liu, CEO of Hambantota International Port, said in the statement.

"With our location in the Indian Ocean rim, where 50% of the world's maritime oil is traded, our oil fuel bunker, LPG and future LNG operations, we are securing the Hambantota Port's rightful place as a global maritime location."