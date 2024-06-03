Singapore: Ship Diversions See Arrivals Rise by Nearly 5%

Singapore has seen an increase in port traffic as ships divert to avoid ships lanes around the Red Sea.

From January to April, box ship arrivals were up by one million gross tonnage compared to the same period last year, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Overall, arrivals from all ship types rose by 4.5% to reach 1.04 billion gt over the same period.

French box ship operator CMA CGM has seen more of its ships calling at the southeast Asia shipping and bunkering hub and has been moving more volumes, the authority said.

"PSA [Singapore's port operator], with MPA and ministry of transport, are also working together to help container liners and regional feeder services who are facing upstream and downstream disruptions to handle their heightened vessel calls during this period," the MPA said.