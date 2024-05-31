Singapore: Red Sea Rerouting Prompts Rise in Ship Arrivals

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Box ships: more calls. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore has seen a significant increase in vessel arrivals as arrival schedules have been disrupted by ships rerouting to avoid the Red Sea region.

Singapore has seen greater container throughoutput with the concomicant increase in pressure on port operations.

The 'vessels bunching' effect has occured across global ports including Singapore, according to Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority.

"For the tanker and bulk vessel segment, the resupply and bunkering activities take place within the anchorages and these are not affected," the MPA said in a statement.

"For the container vessels, we have seen large increases in container volumes and the 'bunching' of container vessel arrivals over the previous months due to supply chain disruptions in upstream locations."

Older berths have been brought into service and staff and container-handling capacity have been added by the port's operator, PSA, in response to increased demand.

Subsequently, the number of containers able to be handled each week at Singapore has risen from 770,000 twenty foot equivalents (TEU) to 820,000 TEU.

There will be three new berths in operation at Tuas Port "later this year", the MPA said.

For other other types of shipping, there is no "delayed berthing experienced" and there is currently no crowding in the anchorages, according to the statement.