Singapore: New Bunker Barge for Fratelli Cosulich

Singapore. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker.

Fratelli Cosulich has purchased a new bunker barge for its Singapore operations.

The 2009-built Cecilia Cosulich is a 5,500 DWT double hull vessel fitted with a Mass Flow Meter (MFM).

She is currently at the shipyard "undergoing the finishing touches" with further details to be announced soon, the supplier said.

For 2018, Fratelli Cosulich was ranked as Singapore's 18th largest supplier by sales volume, climbing seven places compared to last year.