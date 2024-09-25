BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Senior Trader in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The employer is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker trading experience in the Asia-Pacific region, fluent English and preferably Mandarin. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

A global marine fuel supplier and trading firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Hong Kong.

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without revealing the hiring company.

The firm is described as 'a leading major global supplier and trading firm who have been servicing the maritime fuel/bunker industry for over 30 years', with a strong presence across Europe and Asia.

The employer is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker trading experience in the Asia-Pacific region, fluent English and preferably Mandarin.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for Back-to-back trading of Bunkers and Marine Fuel, (Fuel Oil, Gas Oil, Alternative fuels) to Ship owners / Operators / Traders within the Global market.

Handle bunker enquiries within the Asian & Global markets offering transparent pricing and services to customers.

Establish relationships and leverage upon existing relations with end-users and suppliers to facilitate back-to-back bunker trading across Tanker, Dry, Bulk & Commercial sectors whilst promoting the companies' physical locations.

Work closely with the Head of Trading to implement new strategies and develop new markets within China & APAC region.

Stay on top of market news and insight, understanding market analysis within global ports and pricing.

For more information, click here.