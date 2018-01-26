Asia/Pacific News
MOL Orders LNG-Fuelled Tugboat for Osaka Bay
MOL has placed an order for a LNG-fuelled tugboat. Image Credit: MOL
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) today announced that it has placed an order with Kanagawa Dockyard Co., Ltd. (Kanagawa Dockyard) for a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled tugboat.
LNG fuel will be supplied to the vessel by Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. using a truck-to-ship system.
Construction is set to commence in February, with completion slated for February 2019.
"This marks MOL's first ownership of a tugboat powered by LNG-fuelled engines," said MOL, adding: "it will be the first LNG-fuelled tugboat in Japan conforming to the IGF code.
"It is also Japan's first LNG-fuelled tugboat with the LNG fuel tank mounted on the exposed deck at the stern of the ship. This enhances convenience in bunkering, maintenance, and inspection."
The ship will be deployed in Osaka Bay in April 2019 and operated by Nihon Tug-Boat Co., Ltd.