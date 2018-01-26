MOL Orders LNG-Fuelled Tugboat for Osaka Bay

MOL has placed an order for a LNG-fuelled tugboat. Image Credit: MOL

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) today announced that it has placed an order with Kanagawa Dockyard Co., Ltd. (Kanagawa Dockyard) for a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled tugboat.

LNG fuel will be supplied to the vessel by Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. using a truck-to-ship system.

Construction is set to commence in February, with completion slated for February 2019.

"This marks MOL's first ownership of a tugboat powered by LNG-fuelled engines," said MOL, adding: "it will be the first LNG-fuelled tugboat in Japan conforming to the IGF code.

"It is also Japan's first LNG-fuelled tugboat with the LNG fuel tank mounted on the exposed deck at the stern of the ship. This enhances convenience in bunkering, maintenance, and inspection."

The ship will be ﻿﻿deployed in Osaka Bay in April 2019 and operated by Nihon Tug-Boat Co., Ltd.