TFG Marine Completes First Delivery With e-BDN in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm announced at Sibcon last month that it would be working with ZeroNorth to bring e-BDNs to its customers. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine has completed its first delivery with an e-BDN in Singapore.

The firm delivered VLSFO to Pacific Basin Shipping Limited's bulker the Illovo River in Singapore, accompanied by an e-BDN, in early November, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The company has subsequently carried out three more deliveries using e-BDNs.

"After months of collaboration with SGTraDex and ZeroNorth, this milestone represents a significant leap in transforming the bunker delivery process—streamlining administrative tasks, enhancing digital documentation and data collection, and contributing to a more efficient and connected bunkering industry," the company said in the post.

"We're especially proud to be pioneering this advanced, end-to-end technology ahead of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)'s mandatory standards set for April 2025, with plans to expand our rollout to other global locations in the coming months."

The firm announced at Sibcon last month that it would be working with ZeroNorth to bring e-BDNs to its customers, with plans to roll it out globally in time.