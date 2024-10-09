SIBCON 2024: TFG Marine to Roll Out E-BDNs Globally With ZeroNorth

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kenneth Dam of TFG Marine spoke during a panel at Sibcon on Wednesday. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global marine fuel supplier TFG Marine is preparing to roll out the use of electronic bunker delivery notes to all of its customers globally, in partnership with ZeroNorth.

The firm has signed a deal with ZeroNorth to bring e-BDNs to its customers in Singapore by the end of this year, and then roll the service out globally beyond that, Kenneth Dam, global head of bunkering at TFG Marine, said at the Sibcon industry event in Singapore on Wednesday.

Singapore's authorities announced earlier on Wednesday that the use of e-BDNs would be mandatory in the city-state's waters from April 2025. The use of e-BDNs elsewhere will remain a matter of choice for the buyer.

"We are excited to work with providers such as ZeroNorth to roll out eBDNs to our customers, not only in Singapore but across our global operations," Dam said at the conference.

"This technology will help digitalise the bunker delivery process, reduce administrative burdens, enhance digital documentation, and contribute to a smarter, more connected bunkering sector.

"We are committed to advocating for the adoption of eBDNs as a global standard for bunker fuel delivery."

The process of rolling out the service globally should in principle be relatively simple, Kenneth Juhls of ZeroNorth told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the event. Documentation will need to be customised for each location where the company supplies fuel, but beyond that administrative work the rollout of the new service should be uncomplicated.