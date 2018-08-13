Alleged Bad Bunker Problem in Hong Kong: Sources

Sources says bad bunker problems have now emerged in Hong Kong. File Image / Pixabay

A recent spate of "bad bunker" problems that have hit the US Gulf, Panama, and Singapore markets has now spread to Hong Kong, according to sources.

INTERTANKO said Friday it had been informed "of a fresh case where fuel oils bunkered in Hong Kong were found to contain components not normally found in marine fuels."

Industry sources have also told Ship & Bunker they are aware of a case involving alleged bad bunkers lifted in Hong Kong, and that the matter is under investigation.

Ship & Bunker is not aware of any official bunker quality alerts for Hong Kong at this time.

Having first emerged in April in the US Gulf market, some 100 vessels are understood to have been affected so far by similar marine fuel quality problems, with the most common complaints being sticking of fuel plungers, blocked fuel filters, and/or fuel-pump seizures and failures.

Last week two bulk players launched legal action in the US following main engine failures allegedly caused by bad bunkers lifted in Balboa, Panama.