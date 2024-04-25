Singapore Adds Fifth Whitelisted e-BDN Service Provider

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TradeGo Pte Ltd's BunkerGo service has now been added to the list of whitelisted e-BDN service providers on the MPA's website. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has whitelisted a fifth provider of e-BDN services for bunker delivery operations in the city-state's waters.

TradeGo Pte Ltd's BunkerGo service has now been added to the list of whitelisted e-BDN service providers on the MPA's website.

The service has been used by two of Singapore's top four bunker suppliers, according to TradeGo's website.

"Leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts, TradeGo's BunkerGo solution simplifies the bunkering procedure by digitalizing the documentation workflows, to not only enhance the operational efficiency, but also minimize human errors," the company said on its website.

"Moreover, it guarantees the integrity and authenticity of fuel delivery data and facilitates swift and secure verification of quantities by financial and regulatory bodies, ensuring a seamless transaction experience."