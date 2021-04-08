Up to 6% Rise in Singapore Port Dues Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MPA is seeking to reduce vessel turnaround times in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Port dues for some ships visiting Singapore are set to rise by as much as 6% next year.

The city-state's Maritime and Port Authority is revising port dues to cover increased costs and to encourage faster vessel turnarounds, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

From January 1 of next year, vessels calling at Singapore for two to four days will see an increase in port dues of up to about 6%, the MPA said. Vessels calling at Singapore for one day or less will not see an increase.

"This will encourage quicker turnarounds so that the Port of Singapore can serve more ships," the MPA said.

The MPA plans further increases for vessels staying for one day or less from 2023.

"Port dues fund the maintenance of Singapore's fairways, anchorages and aids to navigation, which are vital to the navigational safety of port users," the MPA said.

"They also fund the vessel traffic management system, and other systems used for the management of Singapore's port waters.

"These costs have increased since port dues rates were last revised in 2014."