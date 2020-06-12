Brokerage NSI Warns Shipwoners to Prepare for Lower Korean Sulfur Limit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The regulation change in South Korea is due to come into effect in September. File Image / Pixabay

Shipowners operating in South Korean waters should start to prepare for an upcoming cut in the marine fuel sulfur limit there, according to brokerage NSI.

The sulfur limit at Incheon, Pyeongtaek, Yeosu, Busan and Ulsan is due to be cut to 0.1% from September 1, and vessels will be required to switch fuels within one hour of arrival.

"A little advance planning is required by operators to comply with this regulation and ensure that the vessel arrives with adequate LSGO for the port call and not impact operations," Michael Donaldson-Badger, NSI's managing director in Dubai, said in an emailed note Friday.

"There are some vessels that have converted original gasoil capacity to VLSFO that may have to pay close attention to ensure tanks are prepared and suitable capacity is available."

The rule will just apply at berth and anchorage from September, but is due to be extended to cover all of South Korea's waters from January 1, 2022.