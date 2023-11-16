Toyota Tsusho May Return to Singapore Physical Bunker Supply

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker
Thursday November 16, 2023

Toyota Tsusho Marine Fuel Corporation is considering a return to Singapore physical supply after its predecessor company halted operations earlier this year and dropped off the Maritime and Port Authority's licensed supplier list.

As Ship & Bunker reported last month, Toyota Tsusho Petroleum Pte Ltd has been removed from the MPA list of accredited bunker suppliers, taking the city-state's total down to 41 firms.

The company had been a licensed supplier in Singapore since May 2008.

The firm was shut down by its parent company, with a new entity, Toyota Tsusho Marine Fuel Corporation, being set up to take on its mantle with a wider remit including worldwide trading and alternative fuels.

"Toyota Tsusho Marine Fuel Corporation was established as a new company to handle the group's marine fuel sales, including carbon-neutral fuel," a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

"Although established as a new company, it has not legally taken over the business."

But the company considers its absence from the Singapore supplier list a temporary phenomenon.

"With regard to physical supply, we are temporarily disqualified in Singapore," the representative said.

"For the current situation, licensing is still under consideration and specific timing has not yet been determined."

