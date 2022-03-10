Wärtsilä to Install Scrubbers on Two New Ro-Pax Ships in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The installations will be completed by the end of 2023. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering company Wärtsilä is set to install scrubber systems on two new ro-pax ships being built in China.

The company will fit two 25-megawatt hybrid scrubber systems on each of the two new 218m ro-pax vessels, under construction at the Guangzhou Shipyard International facility in China, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The installations will be completed by the end of 2023.

The scrubber systems will be upgradeable to remove CO2 emissions, as well as NOx and particulate matter, according to the statement.

"We are very excited to start 2022 with this order of SOx scrubbers onboard two ro-pax vessels being built by our partners at GSI," Wang Bin, area sales manager for China at Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment, said in the statement.

"This agreement not only proves our long-term partnership with GSI, but also demonstrates the commercial and technical viability of scrubbers in shipping’s complex decarbonisation landscape.

"Our technology completely fulfils technical requirements for newbuilds, ensures compliance with current regulation, and is also the first building block for future sustainability innovation."