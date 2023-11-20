Six More Methanol-Fuelled Boxships on the Way

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The engines for the dual-fuelled 9,000 TEU vessels are due for delivery in August 2025. Image Credit: WinGD

Switzerland's WinGD is set to supply methanol-fuelled engines for six new boxships.

The engines for the dual-fuelled 9,000 TEU vessels, under construction by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China, are due for delivery in August 2025, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday. The order includes the option for further engines.

"This order confirms that our X-DF-M engines will be in service long before green methanol is widely available and before regulatory requirements come into force, giving operators time to build experience with the new fuel and engines," Volkmar Galke, sales director at WinGD, said in the statement.

"We are delighted that one of the biggest and most influential container lines has also invested in our X-DF-M technology, sending a strong signal to all operators currently making their own alternative fuel decisions."

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.