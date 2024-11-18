Japan: LNG Bunker Tanker Chalks up 100 Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker tanker Kaguya has completed hundreth LNG bunkering operation. Image Credit / K Line.

A liquified natural gas bunker tanker operated by a group of Japanese companies has completed its hundreth ship-to-ship operation, the companies have said.

The vessel called Kaguya was launched four years ago under a joint-venture of K Line, Jera and NYK.

The ship operates in the Chubu region on Japan's eastern coast.

"The joint venture is striving to expand its bunkering service to meet increasing demand of LNG as marine fuel in the Chubu region, arising from ever-growing global fleet of LNG-fuelled vessels including an LNG-fuelled car carrier, Century Highway Green, operated by K Line," according to a statement on the company's website.

LNG is the front runner in terms of take up of alternative marine fuels by shipping companies. Critics of the fuel say given its fossi fuel status, its disadvantages of using the fuel outweigh its advantages.