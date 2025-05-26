Two CMB.Tech Ammonia-Fuelled Carriers Named in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two 210,000 tonne capacity bulk carriers were named last week. Image Credit: CSSC

Belgian shipowner CMB.Tech has named its 210,000 DWT ammonia-fuelled bulk carriers in China.

The two vessels, Mineral Cesko and Mineral Polska, were named at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry's (BSIC) shipyard on May 20, China State Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

BSIC is part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

Both vessels are classified by Lloyd's Register and have a service speed of 14.69 knots.

They are part of the 'Star' series of green shipping technologies developed by China Ship Design and Research Centre.

In April, CMB.Tech subsidiary Bocimar signed a charter agreement with Mining firm Fortescue for one of the 210,000 DWT bulk carriers.

The ship is expected to be delivered next year and is expected to be deployed, taking iron ore from Pilbara to China and other destinations.