Singapore Bunker Supplier Kenoil Marine Services Wins ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company carried out its first ISCC-certified delivery on Wednesday, delivering a biofuel blend to a cruise ship in Singapore. Image Credit: Kenoil Marine Services

Singapore bunker supplier Kenoil Marine Services has won ISCC certification for biofuel supply.

The company carried out its first ISCC-certified delivery on Wednesday, delivering a biofuel blend to a cruise ship in Singapore, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The fuel delivered was a B24 blend consisting of 24% UCOME blended with low-sulfur marine gasoil.

"We are thrilled to play an integral role in the biofuel bunker supply chain alongside forerunners in sustainable fuels," Desmond Chong, managing director of Kenoil, said in the statement.

"As an established bunker tanker operator and supplier, Kenoil stays abreast of emerging developments in marine fuels by collaborating with like-minded partners to provide tangible solutions to the shipping industry to meet IMO's carbon emissions targets."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.