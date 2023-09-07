Jesper Sørensen to Lead KPI OceanConnect's New Alternative Fuels and Carbon Markets Team

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sørensen has worked for KPI OceanConnect and its predecessor, KPI Bridge Oil, since 2005. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has appointed Jesper Sørensen as the leader of its new alternative fuels and carbon markets team.

Sørensen has taken on the role as of this month and will remain in Singapore, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The new team will provide consultancy on alternative fuels to support traders in working with shipping on their long-term energy plans.

Sørensen has worked for KPI OceanConnect and its predecessor, KPI Bridge Oil, since 2005, serving most recently as managing director in Singapore.

"The team will identify and evaluate decarbonisation pathways, while ensuring a stable supply of alternative fuels to enable clients to meet their sustainability goals," the company said in the statement.

"As the marine energy sector undergoes significant change, with new fuels, regulations and standards all coming to the fore, KPI OceanConnect is, with this move, well positioned to provide trustworthy and transparent advice for its partners across the globe.

"Building on KPI OceanConnect's market-leading position in traditional fuels, Sørensen and his team will monitor the low-carbon and zero-carbon fuel options to provide knowledge and innovative solutions for change in the shipping industry to clients, partners and suppliers."