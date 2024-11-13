Japan's Daito Corporation to Build Battery-Powered Tugboat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has signed a collaboration agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Daizo Corporation setting out plans to construct the vessel. Image Credit: K Line

Japanese shipping firm Daito Corporation is set to build a tugboat running on battery power.

The company has signed a collaboration agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Daizo Corporation setting out plans to construct the vessel, parent company K Line said in a statement on its website.

The tug will be equipped with a 3.2 MWh battery, and will come with a hull design and automated systems designed to maximise energy efficiency.

"This results in approximately a 60% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional tugboats," the company said.

The ship will be built by Daizo, with completion scheduled for May 2027. The vessel will be deployed for towage services at Yokohama and Kawasaki.