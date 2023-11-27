Ship Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessel controlled by Taiwanese shipping interest. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship has been detained in Singapore.

The vessel, a 1998-built container ship, was held in the port on November 24, local court records shows.

The ship is called Race I but was formerly known as Wisdom Grace, according to the record.

It is controlled to Taiwanese shipping interests based in Taipei City, according to the shipping database equasis.

The reasons for action being taken against the 18,000 deadweight tonne ship are unclear and are likely to involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the ship's operation.

Singapore is a regional hub for shipping services and is the biggest bunkering port by annual volume globally.