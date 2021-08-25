BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Charterer and Bunker Buyer in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday August 25, 2021

Global energy producer BP is seeking to hire a charterer and bunker buyer in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience of negotiations and the shipping industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Negotiate and conclude efficient freight solutions in the specialty/barge markets (using a variety of contract structures and durations)
  • Understand relevant business trading strategies to enable provision of innovative freight solutions that deliver incremental value to bp
  • Execute competitive spot or prompt fuel purchases, and recommend and implement term supply solutions
  • Provide and analyse up-to-date and accurate forward demand data and exposure to enable optimum fuel purchasing and support for the OTC fleet
  • Provide relevant market information on freight rates, bunker prices and trends to internal customers
  • Monitor KPIs and provision of feedback to the business on bunker suppliers and industry changes
  • Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders, offering support and guidance to ensure compliance and most cost-effective chartering and fuel purchasing strategies
  • Actively participate in current and future projects designed to improve processes and procedures, maintain an awareness of digital developments in the chartering/bunkering space
  • Proactively engage with reinvent bp and the bp shipping agenda to reduce emissions by actively engaging internal and external stakeholders to identify and understand opportunities for lower carbon fuels
  • To develop specialty/bunker strategies to allow navigation during volatility
  • To explore options and other structured product to manage bunker exposure risks
  • To manage any bunker quality and quantity claims and negotiate settlements
  • To maintain in-depth knowledge of bunker markets, procedures, specifications and remain updated with industry regulations and standards including any changes
  • Participate in industry bodies and forums as a bp representative when required
  • Conduct all activities to always fully follow Control and Compliance requirements

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com