BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Charterer and Bunker Buyer in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join BP's Singapore office. Image Credit: BP

Global energy producer BP is seeking to hire a charterer and bunker buyer in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience of negotiations and the shipping industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Negotiate and conclude efficient freight solutions in the specialty/barge markets (using a variety of contract structures and durations)

Understand relevant business trading strategies to enable provision of innovative freight solutions that deliver incremental value to bp

Execute competitive spot or prompt fuel purchases, and recommend and implement term supply solutions

Provide and analyse up-to-date and accurate forward demand data and exposure to enable optimum fuel purchasing and support for the OTC fleet

Provide relevant market information on freight rates, bunker prices and trends to internal customers

Monitor KPIs and provision of feedback to the business on bunker suppliers and industry changes

Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders, offering support and guidance to ensure compliance and most cost-effective chartering and fuel purchasing strategies

Actively participate in current and future projects designed to improve processes and procedures, maintain an awareness of digital developments in the chartering/bunkering space

Proactively engage with reinvent bp and the bp shipping agenda to reduce emissions by actively engaging internal and external stakeholders to identify and understand opportunities for lower carbon fuels

To develop specialty/bunker strategies to allow navigation during volatility

To explore options and other structured product to manage bunker exposure risks

To manage any bunker quality and quantity claims and negotiate settlements

To maintain in-depth knowledge of bunker markets, procedures, specifications and remain updated with industry regulations and standards including any changes

Participate in industry bodies and forums as a bp representative when required

Conduct all activities to always fully follow Control and Compliance requirements

