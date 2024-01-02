BUNKER JOBS: Trafigura Seeks Bunker Operations Analyst in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Mumbai office. Image Credit: Trafigura

Global commodity trading firm Trafigura is seeking to hire a bunker operations analyst in Mumbai.

The company is looking for candidates with a sound understanding of bunker operations and technical shipping and maritime terminology, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Oversight of Operations Administrator

Vetting vessels for proposed Time or Spot Charter

Checking suitability of clients vessels for bunkering operations

Working on the applicable clearances required for each of the planned operations.

Action sales and build into the schedule of operations

Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule

Agency coordination

Managing diversions from schedules

Relay and supervise load orders to Ship-owners/Master of our vessels. Monitor progress of the vessel during operations.

Send calling instructions to vessels and update internal systems with latest information

Manage quality and quantity

Monitor and evaluate performance of any TC vessel and 3rd party vessel

Manage relationship with 3rd party vessel providers

Setting up and documenting all required procedures required to manage this new business.

Collating information on port calls, competition and other regional operations.

Provides guidance to other operations staff.

Follow strictly internal procedures and company's policies. Adhere to Trafigura's Code of Conduct.

For more information, click here.