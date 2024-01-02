BUNKER JOBS: Trafigura Seeks Bunker Operations Analyst in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday January 2, 2024

Global commodity trading firm Trafigura is seeking to hire a bunker operations analyst in Mumbai.

The company is looking for candidates with a sound understanding of bunker operations and technical shipping and maritime terminology, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Oversight of Operations Administrator
  • Vetting vessels for proposed Time or Spot Charter
  • Checking suitability of clients vessels for bunkering operations
  • Working on the applicable clearances required for each of the planned operations.
  • Action sales and build into the schedule of operations
  • Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule
  • Agency coordination
  • Managing diversions from schedules
  • Relay and supervise load orders to Ship-owners/Master of our vessels. Monitor progress of the vessel during operations.
  • Send calling instructions to vessels and update internal systems with latest information
  • Manage quality and quantity
  • Monitor and evaluate performance of any TC vessel and 3rd party vessel
  • Manage relationship with 3rd party vessel providers
  • Setting up and documenting all required procedures required to manage this new business.
  • Collating information on port calls, competition and other regional operations.
  • Provides guidance to other operations staff.
  • Follow strictly internal procedures and company's policies. Adhere to Trafigura's Code of Conduct.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com