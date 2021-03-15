Total's Singapore LNG Bunker Supply Licence Starts in 2022

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Total will be Singapore's third licensed LNG bunker supplier. File Image / Pixabay

French energy producer Total's newly-won licence to supply LNG as a bunker fuel in Singapore will come into effect in 2022.

The licence is for a five-year term starting from January 1 of next year, Total said in a statement on its website on Monday. Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority first announced it had awarded the licence last month.

"This achievement follows a 10-year agreement signed by Total back in 2019, to develop an LNG bunker supply chain in the port of Singapore," the company said.

"It reaffirms the Company's commitment to contribute to the country's ambition in becoming a key LNG bunkering hub for Asia.

"It also underscores Total's confidence in the role of natural gas for the global maritime industry's energy transition and in its potential to further reduce carbon emissions from ships, through the development and future introduction of carbon-neutral bioLNG."

The MPA invited LNG bunker suppliers to apply for licences in October, and said by early 2021 there could be four suppliers bunkering LNG in Singapore.

Probunkers said it had applied for a licence in December, and the MPA has yet to comment on whether that application was successful.