MPA Awards Total Singapore LNG Bunker Supply Licence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore will be keen to expand its LNG bunker supply capacity in the coming years. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) has awarded energy producer Total a licence to supply LNG as a bunker fuel in the city-state.

Total is now the third supplier -- after FueLNG and Pavilion Energy in 2016 -- to be allowed to bunker ships with LNG in Singapore.

"LNG is the best, immediately available solution to reduce our shipping customers' carbon footprint and it paves the way towards carbon-neutral bioLNG and synthetic methane," Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet, vice-president for marine fuels at Total, said in the statement.

"We will continue to ramp up our investments to deliver competitive, reliable and end-to-end LNG bunkering solutions for customers in Singapore and beyond."

The MPA invited LNG bunker suppliers to apply for licences in October, and said by early 2021 there could be four suppliers bunkering LNG in Singapore.

Probunkers said it had applied for a licence in December, and the MPA has yet to comment on whether that application was successful.

LNG bunker supply has been slower to emerge in the Asia-Pacific region than in Europe, but rapid growth is expected in the coming years.

"We welcome Total Marine Fuels Private Limited's entry into Singapore's LNG bunker market to bolster the country's ambition in becoming Asia's leading LNG bunkering hub," Quah Ley Hoon, CEO of the MPA, said in a statement on the organisation's website on Friday.

"We will continue to work with interested parties to grow the bunkering ecosystem in the Port of Singapore and drive the transition to a more sustainable future."