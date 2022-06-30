ABB Develops Japan's First Battery-Powered Tugboat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tug is due for delivery from the Kanagawa Dockyard facility in Kobe by the end of this year. Image Credit: Tokyo Kisen

Technology firm ABB has helped to develop what will be Japan's first tugboat running on battery power.

The firm will supply its power system platform to the tugboat Taiga, being developed as a collaboration between Tokyo Kisen and E5 Lab.

The tug is due for delivery from the Kanagawa Dockyard facility in Kobe by the end of this year, and will operate at the ports of Tokyo Bay. The vessel will operate emissions-free in harbourside environments.

"ABB is honored to be involved in such a prominent project to power the first electric tugboat for Japan," Munekazu Tanikawa, local division manager for ABB Marine & Ports, said in the statement.

"Our hybrid and electric solutions have established a strong reputation in the short-distance shipping segment, now further strengthened by this prestigious opportunity in a highly competitive market."