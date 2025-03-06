CMA CGM Orders Electric Inland Container Barge for Nike Shipments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The electric barge will be delivered in 2026. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM has ordered an electric-powered inland container barge for the transport of Nike goods in Vietnam.

The vessel will be built by China's Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding and will have a capacity of around 180 TEU, according to reports.

The barge will operate entirely on electric power along the 180-kilometre route between Vietnam's Binh Duong Province inland waterways and the Gemalink terminal, transporting Nike goods.

Scheduled for delivery next year, it will be powered by renewable electricity from a newly developed solar park at the Gemalink terminal.

"We applaud the CMA CGM Group's commitment to decarbonizing its maritime fleet and congratulate them on their latest step toward zero-emission shipping, Jonathan Butler, campaign manager at Pacific Environment, said in an emailed statement.

"Partnering with Nike to ship its goods on a fully electric barge is a small, yet powerful step towards decarbonization."

Last year, Nike and CMA CGM signed a deal to use biofuel bunker blends in more than a third of its shipments.