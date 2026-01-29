Singapore Diesel Supplier Fuel Incorporation Announces Bunkering Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based diesel supplier Fuel Incorporation Pte Ltd is expanding its operations to join the global bunker market.

The firm - at present a supplier of 10 PPM road diesel, exhaust fluid and additives - plans to expand into bunkering as well as setting up an oil brokerage platform, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"In tandem with its brokerage operations, Fuel Incorporation is strengthening its involvement in bunkering-related services, supporting marine and offshore fuel requirements through trusted supply networks," the company said.

"These developments allow the company to serve a broader spectrum of clients across logistics, shipping, infrastructure, and energy-related industries.

"A key pillar of Fuel Incorporation's global strategy is its integration of trade finance support."

The firm's plans for its brokerage involve participating in international trading of refined products, and it has developed a brokerage platform connecting verified buyers and sellers.