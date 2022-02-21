BUNKER JOBS: Lanka Marine Seeks Assistant Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is a significant player in the Sri Lankan bunker market. Image Credit: Lanka Marine Services

Sri Lankan bunker supplier Lanka Marine Services is seeking to hire an assistant manager for sales, marketing and risk management.

The firm is looking for candidates with a relevant degree, prior experience and strong written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Ensure compliance to the company's risk management policy while working on improvements to reduce the overall risk

Compliance with credit control process of the company followed by credit approval reports to the sector head of the transportation sector

Working with international traders/brokers to assess the risk associated with specific transactions

Analyse creditworthiness of all customers of the company and provide timely information to the management

Review documentation of sales & marketing and operations dept. and ensure full compliance with the company's standard terms and conditions

Proactively control credit risk ensuring that late payments are followed up; costs of claims and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the marketing team

Research and study the bunker markets (Sri Lankan as well as key international markets) to accurately forecast market behaviour for annual plans/reforecasts

Working with international traders/brokers while assisting the department head to bid for bunker inquires

Ensuring documents pertaining to order confirmations are in accordance with the company sales policy

For more information, click here.