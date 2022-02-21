Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Lanka Marine Seeks Assistant Manager
Monday February 21, 2022
The firm is a significant player in the Sri Lankan bunker market. Image Credit: Lanka Marine Services
Sri Lankan bunker supplier Lanka Marine Services is seeking to hire an assistant manager for sales, marketing and risk management.
The firm is looking for candidates with a relevant degree, prior experience and strong written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Ensure compliance to the company's risk management policy while working on improvements to reduce the overall risk
- Compliance with credit control process of the company followed by credit approval reports to the sector head of the transportation sector
- Working with international traders/brokers to assess the risk associated with specific transactions
- Analyse creditworthiness of all customers of the company and provide timely information to the management
- Review documentation of sales & marketing and operations dept. and ensure full compliance with the company's standard terms and conditions
- Proactively control credit risk ensuring that late payments are followed up; costs of claims and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the marketing team
- Research and study the bunker markets (Sri Lankan as well as key international markets) to accurately forecast market behaviour for annual plans/reforecasts
- Working with international traders/brokers while assisting the department head to bid for bunker inquires
- Ensuring documents pertaining to order confirmations are in accordance with the company sales policy
For more information, click here.